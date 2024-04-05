5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tewksbury Township , N.J. Shaking was felt as far south as northern Virginia and as far north as New Hampshire. No tsunami risk reported.
Earthquake New Jersey Tewksbury Township Magnitude Shaking Tsunami
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
BREAKING: 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New Jersey, New York, ConnecticutThe U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 4.8 earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 10:23 am EDT., and its epicenter was about 3.1 miles northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, at a depth of just over half a mile. Lebanon is about 48 miles west of New York...
Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »