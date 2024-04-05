5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tewksbury Township , N.J. Shaking was felt as far south as northern Virginia and as far north as New Hampshire. No tsunami risk reported.

