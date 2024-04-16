$5,000 Donation to Senator Hawley from Transportation Union

$45,000 to the Republican National Committee earlier this year, and has now made further GOP inroads by donating $5,000 to Sen.

“Working people face far too many challenges in this country today for labor unions not to be involved at every level,” Deniz added. The Teamsters PAC gave $1.28 million to Democrats in 2022, compared to just $30,000 to Republicans in 2022, meaning it has already donated more to GOP causes this cycle than last.

For his part, Hawley has courted Teamsters’ support, including for his legislation to raise tariffs on autos imported from China.⁩ support for my bill raising tariffs on Chinese EVs. The Teamsters get it. We have to protect American workers & American jobsThe RNC donation came the same day that Teamsters leaders met, for the second time this year, with former President, who has heavily courted union members despite lacking support from union leadership.

Donation Transportation Union Senator Hawley Reelection Campaign Working People

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor Union PAC Supports Republican Senator Hawley in Missouri Senate RaceA labor union's political action committee has contributed $5,000 to Senator Josh Hawley's re-election campaign, indicating their willingness to support Republicans who align with their priorities. Hawley has actively shown support for the labor movement, joining picket lines with unions. His first-quarter fundraising report reveals $2.56 million raised and $5.48 million cash on hand.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Historically Pro-Democrat Teamsters Union Contributes $5K to Sen. Josh Hawley, Inches Closer to RepublicansSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Scoop: Josh Hawley's challenger bags strong fundraising quarterA push to get an abortion measure on the ballot could make the state more competitive.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Technology used to view eclipse created by Hawley manNewswatch 16's Emily Kress spoke with a woman whose dad created the Sunspotter.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Erin Hawley Wants ER Doctors Like Me to Do What, Now?Pregnancy-related complaints are a leading cause of visits to emergency departments around the country.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Missouri Democrat Debuts Ad Linking GOP Sen. Josh Hawley To Anti-IVF EffortsLiz Skalka is a political reporter at HuffPost. She previously covered politics in the Midwest. Follow her on Twitter lizskalka.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »