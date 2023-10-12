4EVER Season 1: How Many Episodes & When Do New Episodes Come Out?

are in the series and when each new episode comes out. The musical drama revolves around four up-and-coming musicians who have a chance encounter with each other and end up forming a band to recover a misplaced but treasured guitar.

The five-part series takes place in Miami. When a valuable guitar borrowed by a young musician disappears, he ends up meeting three other musicians at a restaurant. Now, the group has the task of recovering the lost possession. However, the only way to do that is for them to become a successful boy band in Miami, despite not knowing anything about each other.

The cast of 4EVER includes Christopher Vélez, Erick Brian Colón, Zabdiel De Jesús, and Richard Camacho, who portray the four titular musicians in the show. The additional cast also features Sonya Smith, Tyler Shamy, Wendy Regalado, Virginia Alvarez, and Noemí Hopper, among others.

