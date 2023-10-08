49ers treat fans to demolition of Cowboys as Brock Purdy throws 4 touchdown passes

From Brock Purdy’s four touchdown passes to the San Francisco 49ers forcing four turnovers, the team from the Bay Area welcomed the Dallas Cowboys into town Sunday night and tore them to pieces. San Francisco got started early with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to George Kittle.

JETS' CJ UZOMAH BLASTS BRONCOS IN PREGAME SPEECH: 'F--- HIM AND F--- THEM' The 49ers' defense got to Dak Prescott three times and forced him to throw three interceptions. He was 14-of-24 with 153 passing yards. He had a touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin back in the second quarter. With the victory, the 49ers have won 14 straight regular-season games dating back to last season.

