49ers Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young

Monday the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants combined to get things started off when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. The two teams agreed to trade defensive lineman Leonard Williams for a pair of draft picks, and all of a sudden the first-place Seahawks had improved a position group that was already performing better than many had expected

. Then, Tuesday, the suddenly slumping, struggling and second place San Francisco 49ers decided that in order to keep up with the Hawks, they would need to add an impact defensive lineman of their own. Thus, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan went out and traded for a high level defensive linemen of their own. So, even though the 49ers already had one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the NFL, and are just a half game out of first place in the NFC West, they apparently felt the need to trade what is likely a mid-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Washington Commanders for Chase Young

