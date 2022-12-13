49ers-Seahawks rivalry to be reignited on Thanksgiving

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks' rivalry has been one of football's main courses for more than a decade. So it's fitting that the two bitter foes, separated by just one game atop the NFC West, will play in prime time on Thanksgiving. Neither team has played on Turkey Day since their memorable 2014 matchup in the Bay Area. The actual game, a 19-3 Seahawks win featuring five combined field goals, was a slog.

But the contest is indelibly remembered for what happened afterward, when a fully uniformed Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman reveled in the win by chowing down on oversized turkey legs on the Levi's Stadium turf. The enduring image remains a symbol of the demise of the Jim Harbaugh-era 49ers, and the impending dominance Seattle would hold over its Bay Area adversaries for years to come. The rivalry may not have the same peak luster that it had back then, but there's still plenty of animosity on both sides. Just ask George Kittle, who told reporters earlier this week that,"(Seahawks fans) absolutely hate us, and what a great fan base to absolutely hate u





