49ers leave no doubt about status as the NFL's best team with blowout over Cowboys

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL through five games and it's not all that close. The argument against them before Sunday night might have been that they hadn't played anyone. Then they took on the Dallas Cowboys, a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and destroyed them.

The last time the 49ers lost a regular season game was Oct. 23 last year. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs a few days after acquiring Christian McCaffrey in a trade. If the 49ers win their next game, at the Cleveland Browns, they'll make a full calendar year between regular-season losses. Their Week 7 game is on Monday night, Oct. 23.

Of course, the 49ers' streak of consecutive regular-season wins, Purdy yet to experience a regular-season loss as a starter and closing in on a calendar year since their last regular-season loss all has to include"regular season." The 49ers lost in the NFC championship game to the Eagles last season, a game that Purdy exited with an elbow injury. headtopics.com

The 49ers started fast, as they have most of the season. Purdy hit George Kittle for a touchdown on their first possession. Later in the first half, the 49ers ran a reverse that was pitched back to Purdy, who hit an open Kittle downfield for another touchdown. It was the mirror image of a play the Detroit Lions ran earlier in the day, and it worked perfectly.

The Cowboys are still one of the seven or eight best teams in football. Top 10 at worst. And they had no chance against the 49ers. That's scary.There was a telling sequence near the end of the first half. The Cowboys were down 21-7. In the NBC booth, Cris Collinsworth started going on about how Dak Prescott had a chance to drive his team down in the final minute for points and some momentum. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

49ers leave no doubt about status as the NFL's best team with blowout over CowboysIt's hard to win every week in the NFL. We're just five weeks into the season and only two undefeated teams remain.

Eagles vs. Rams, 49ers vs. Cowboys picks: NFL Week 5 predictionsPost sports gambling editor/producer Erich Richter is in his first season in the Bettor’s Guide.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: Watch live NFL football for free (10/8/23)Stream movies and TV live online.

NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Can Cowboys give 49ers their first loss?When Carrie Underwood says she's been 'waiting all day for Sunday night,' this is what she's talking about. The Dallas Cowboys and San Fransisco 49ers go head-to-head in Week 5 in what could be an early contender for game of the season.

NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Can Cowboys give 49ers their first loss?When Carrie Underwood says she's been 'waiting all day for Sunday night,' this is what she's talking about. The Dallas Cowboys and San Fransisco 49ers go head-to-head in Week 5 in what could be an early contender for game of the season.

Cowboys vs 49ers NFL Box Score - Oct 08, 2023Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game box score for Oct 08, 2023.