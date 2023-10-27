49ers' Brock Purdy could clear concussion protocol Sat., play Sun.

Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL at ESPN since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN.

"That's the last thing he's got to do," Shanahan said."Just one step left ... He was full go today; he's just got to pass that tomorrow."The final step of the NFL's concussion protocol requires Purdy to be cleared for full contact by the Niners' team physician and be examined by an Independent Neurological Consultant. If the independent consultant agrees with the team physician that his concussion has resolved, he can play against the Bengals.

"He's been great, as he normally is," Darnold said."He's preparing really well and out there at practice he's been slinging it and looking really good." "(I've) just got to be ready to go in there whenever," Darnold said."Whether it's from the jump or middle of the game, whenever. So, just gonna handle the situation as I normally would and just prepare like I normally would and be ready to go whenever my number is called." headtopics.com

Given his body of work and veteran status, Williams is one of the players the Niners trust to play without practicing, so that decision could be taken up until closer to game time on Sunday. One thing the Niners will have to consider is that their bye is coming after Sunday's game. There are two ways to look at that when it comes to Williams' availability, Shanahan said.

