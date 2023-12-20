49ers' 1993 loss to Oilers reminiscent of Monday's Ravens game

It was 1993. The 49ers clinched the NFC West in their previous game, as they did this past Sunday. And they hosted an AFC powerhouse in the Houston Oilers, whereas this Monday night they’ll be hosting the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens. So the turnover-prone 49ers lost 10-7 in that penultimate game of the 1993 regular season at Candlestick Park.

Coach George Seifert pulled NFL passing leader Steve Young in the third quarter, seeing how the 49ers’ had already clinched a first-round playoff bye the previous week and were longshots to claim the No. 1 seed over Dallas. The 49ers went on to lose the NFC Championship Game in Dallas, and the Oilers lost their playoff opener to Kansas City





