45-Year-Old Martin Scorsese Concert Doc Will Soon Return to Theaters

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz will soon return to theaters. Originally released in 1978, The Last Waltz is a concert documentary that covers the farewell tour of Canadian-American rock band The Band.

Now, The Last Waltz will hit theaters again for a 45th anniversary rerelease, says Variety. This rerelease will showcase the concert documentary in 800 theaters across the country. The Last Waltz rerelease will hit these screens on November 5, and tickets are available now via Fathom Events.

How Fall Is Turning Into The Season Of Scorsese & The Concert Doc The news of The Last Waltz’s 45th anniversary rerelease comes in an already busy fall for Scorsese. On October 20, the iconic auteur will release his 3.5-hour epic historical drama Killers of the Flower Moon. Already getting rave early reviews, Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to be an award favorite for this fall. headtopics.com

The Last Waltz will also be released in what seems to be the autumn of the concert documentary. Prior to the Scorsese movie's run, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will debut on October 13. Later on this year is also the release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which has a December 1 release date.

