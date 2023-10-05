45 GOP House members pen letter rebuking 'chaos caucus' that toppled McCarthy

EXCLUSIVE — A group of more than 40 concerned House Republicans penned a letter to their colleagues condemning the eight Republicans who joined Democrats to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday and are calling for “fundamental changes” to the conference structure.
In the letter, the 45 members rebuked the “less than 4 percent of our Republican Conference” who joined “with all Democrats to override the will of the remaining 96 percent of House Republicans on one of the most consequential votes the House has taken in over a century.
It makes mention of how, despite a slim majority and a Democratic-controlled Senate and White House, McCarthy succeeded in achieving significant Republican legislative wins. And, when they had a chance to pass more wins late last week, seven of the eight who voted to oust McCarthy voted against a conservative continuing resolution that included extensive border security policies and spending cuts.
Good was the only Republican who voted to oust McCarthy and for the conservative continuing resolution. The fight for speaker is already well underway, with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) jockeying for position and endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s candidate forum.