44-year-old dead in East Cleveland shooting, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in East Cleveland early Saturday morning left one man dead, according to police officials.

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard says the shooting occurred around 12:19 a.m. in the 15200 block of Elderwood Avenue. Officers found the 44-year-old man in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Gerhard says.

EMS transported the victim, later identified as Damein Cook, to University Hospitals where he later died from his injuries, Gerhard confirmed.Anyone with information has been asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162. headtopics.com

Information may also be provided to Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7563. A reward of up to $5,000 is available if information leads to an arrest.17-year-old Akron boy fatally shot after argument

