44 Delicious Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Long gone are the days when Brussels sprouts had a lackluster reputation. This Jack-of-all-trades brassica finally has found its way to the spotlight, thanks to delicious recipes that coax the best flavor out of this humble vegetable. When it comes to Brussels sprouts, it’s really all about how you cook them. No one likes an overcooked, mushy vegetable, so the key here is to either get a hard sear on your sprouts to encourage caramelization or keep them raw and crunchy.

This hearty vegetable can be a weeknight staple, holiday side or main meal, depending on what you pair with it. We love it roasted with proteins on a sheet pan or tossed into a salad. Another reason we love these petite brassicas? While Brussels sprouts do have a season, they’re available year-round at the grocery store. You can often find them trimmed or shredded, which cuts down on prep time in the kitchen. Here, we’ve rounded up 44 of our favorite Brussels sprouts recipes

