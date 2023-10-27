43 Times Julia Roberts' Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Took Our Breath Away

In celebration of Julia Roberts’ 56th birthday on October 28, we’re throwing it back to some of her most memorable red carpet moments!This Cult-Fave Product Has Been a Staple in Julia Roberts’ Skincare Routine for Decades & It’s on Sale for 20% Offhas done so many things: won an Oscar, become a mother, been declared the world’s most beautiful woman, and of course, influenced the heck out of our fashion sense.

However, despite being one of the perpetually best-dressed stars in Hollywood, Roberts revealed she actually doesn’t follow fashion much. She said in the same interview, “You have to wear what you like and not what you get talked into!” Roberts also added that she doesn’t “follow fashion per se, but I love it.”Image Credit: Photo by Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images.

Julia Roberts ended 2022 on both a hilarious and stylish note when she stepped out in this custom Moschino black silk taffeta gown with her best buddy George Clooney’s face all over it. Clooney was being honored at the 45th annualImage Credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network. headtopics.com

If anyone knows how to rock a bold suit, it’s Julia Roberts. One of our favorite suit moments was this head-to-toe Thom Browne outfit at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Julia Roberts was all about the Barbiecore trend before it even became a thing, wowing in this loose-fitting, vibrant Brandom Maxwell pantsuit at the premiere ofJulia Roberts made jaws drop when she stepped out in this cutout Dsquared2 gown that’s honestly giving Morticia Addams vibes. We’re obsessed. trend, turning heads in this chic, flirty Givenchy dress, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Stella Luna heels.Image Credit: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images. headtopics.com

Clearly, we’re in Julia Roberts’ sleek and chic black era because this Givenchy suit is the pinnacle of dark fashion. We love a good monochromatic moment, and this curve-hugging, elegant ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana is one of the best black-and-white fashion looks from the Golden Globes.Image Credit: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Read more:

SheKnows »

'Leave the World Behind' Review: Julia Roberts and Mahershala AliEthan Hawke also stars in the AFI Fest opener, based on the suspense novel by Rumaan Alam. Read more ⮕

'Leave The World Behind' review: Julia Roberts, Mahershala AliThe opening scenes of Leave The World Behind show us a seemingly average American family hitting the road to a nice vacation getaway, and it all seems fine until a very strange thing occurs on an o… Read more ⮕

'Leave the World Behind' Review: Julia Roberts Plays a Doomsday KarenTwo families uneasily try to get along under one roof while a potential apocalypse unfolds off-screen in Sam Esmail's intriguing paranoia thriller. Read more ⮕

Julia Roberts' Best Red Carpet Looks are a Masterclass in TailoringTo celebrate the actress' 56th birthday, we're looking back at her best red carpet moments over the past three decades. Read more ⮕

It Was the Best of Times, It Was the Worst of Times?Why won’t anyone believe Paul Krugman’s economic optimism? Read more ⮕

5 Times Doctor Who Reused Storylines And Made Them Better (& 5 Times It Made Them Worse)Over its 60-year-long run, Doctor Who has recycled a few stories, for better or worse, and it is hard to catch these similarities on the first watch. Read more ⮕