43 People Shot, 7 Fatally, in Chicago Over the Weekend

At least 43 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson ’s Chicago .

At 5:15 p.m. a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying in the street “in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street,”Within minutes of the 5:15 p.m. shooting, two men opened fire on a 20-year-old man “in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue.” He was taken to hospital where he was a pronounced dead.

