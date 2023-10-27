41-year-old arrested in deadly stabbing on Market Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO â Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Market Street and found a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Officers along with medical personnel rendered aid to the victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.Homicide investigators identified a suspect and issued a crime bulletin to officers, police said.

Around 7 a.m., officers located the suspect in the area of Jerrold and Upton avenues. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Paul Durden, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide.Jail records show Durden is being held without bail. A court date has not been announced.Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with 'SFPD'.

