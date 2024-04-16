400 Years of Danish Cultural Heritage Lost in Fire

"400 years of Danish cultural heritage " has gone up in flames: OfficialSmoke billows during a fire at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Little
The Old Stock Exchange, located in the heart of downtown Copenhagen next to the Danish Parliament building, became engulfed by fire early Tuesday morning as the building's iconic spire collapsed due to the flames. People could be seen rushing into and out of the burning building attempting to salvage art work that is housed within the Old Stock Exchange.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported as crews work furiously to extinguish the flames. Smoke billows during a fire at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tom LittleDenmark's Minister for Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt put out a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying there were "terrible pictures from the Stock Exchange this morning" and that "400 years of Danish cultural heritage" had gone up in flames.
Denmark Cultural Heritage Fire Rescue Artwork
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »