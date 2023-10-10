4-year-old's cranky reaction after school is all of us

A 4-year-old Missouri boy has gone viral for telling it like it is in a funny video captured by his mother Amber Tinker.

"Do you hear me? I'm cranky. I'm tired. I worked hard at school," Jude, dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts, says in theHis father Justin Tinker then responds off-camera, "So, what? You don't want me to mess with you tonight?"Jude replies quickly, making sure his dad gets the message. "No, I'm cranky. I'm tired.

"He's just so unpredictable. You just never know what's going to come out of his mouth," she told "Good Morning America." "He's really funny without meaning to be," the mom of four continued. "Sometimes, he likes to play jokes but ... the funniest is whenever he is so serious, because he just sounds like a little grown-up at times. headtopics.com

"There's a big question about his hair and why we don't cut it," she said. "We have given him a haircut once before and he just feels very strongly that he likes his long hair.

