Beneath an unassuming Garden State Parkway bridge over the Mullica River is a hidden piece of history — the remnants of an epic battle launched by the British in October 1778 in one of the first South Jersey attacks from the water during theToday, the remains of the historic battle — fought 245 years ago this Friday — are found in four shipwrecks in the river uncovered by local researchers, scuba...

The history is still out there, but the shipwrecks are breaking up in the river, said Nagiewicz who is also a trustee with the“We’re trying to document them so that when people come here to see the battle, they’ll know what the ships look like before they disappear,” he said.

“It’s probably one of the most unknown historic battles where a fleet of 10 British ships, 400 British marines came in to destroy a town and a privateering harbor that had been plaguing British shipping for the early part of the Revolutionary War,” said Nagiewicz. headtopics.com

Chestnut Neck was the largest privateering port between Boston and Charleston at the time, according to Norman Goos, a historian with the Atlantic County Historical Society. The battle was a loss for the Continental Army, but the port was so resilient that within a month after the British departed the area on October 15, 1778, it was fully operational again, Goos said.built in 1911 to commemorate the Battle of Chestnut Neck.

