4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New York City Region

Infrastructure in the US has always been a sore subject, but when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday, many people were rightfully nervous about the structural integrity of the surrounding bridges, tunnels, and buildings. The earthquake’s epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, but people in neighboring states, including New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania still felt the short-lasting shake. A 4.

8 magnitude earthquake is on the lower end of the Richter scale, and its effects are described as potentially causing windows to break or small objects to fall. But experts say the relatively minor quake is nothing to worry about. “When you look at that, in terms of this scale, it’s a pretty minor event,” Magued Iskander, a professor and chair of the civil and urban engineering department at New York University, tells The Verg

Earthquake New York City Infrastructure Structural Integrity Richter Scale

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Hits New Jersey, Tremors Felt in New York CityA magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck New Jersey, causing tremors in New York City and the entire Northeast region. Governor Phil Murphy praised the swift reaction of first responders. Limited injuries were reported, and people were advised to stay calm and level-headed.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Shakes New York City Metropolitan AreaA preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the New York City metropolitan area on Friday and was felt in other parts of the East Coast of the United States.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles New York City, Triggers Airport DelaysResidents reported feeling the tremor as far south as Philadelphia and as far north as Long Island.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake centered near New York City rattles the NortheastTremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New York City areaA rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, rattled the greater New York City area on Friday morning.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »