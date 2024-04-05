4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northeastern United States

Residents across the Northeast were rattled by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area and much of the surrounding region on Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey was quick to release maps showing the spot where the quake was centered, in New Jersey , and the area where it was felt. The USGS reported the quake occurred about 7 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey .
It indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people. People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston and other areas of the Northeast reported shaking. Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The map below shows the seismic intensity of the earthquake. The map, which is mostly a lighter shade of blue, shows that the intensity was light to weak, depending on the distance from the epicenter
