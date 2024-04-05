4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northeastern United States

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast Friday morning, in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called "one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century." The earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station , New Jersey , and shook buildings from Philadelphia to New Jersey and New York City to Connecticut and Westchester, New York . It could be felt as far south as Washington, D.C., and as far north as Maine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," according to the U.S. Geological Survey. "I felt like there was a roller coaster under my house going 1,000 miles an hour," Carol Nicolaidis of Brooklyn, New York,"I was sitting in my living room and I saw the walls shaking; it felt like a wave," she said. "It felt like a subway train running under the couch," said Rocco Pietropola, who was in an eighth-floor Manhattan apartmen
