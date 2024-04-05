4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northeastern United States

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast Friday morning, in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called "one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century." The earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station , New Jersey , and shook buildings from Philadelphia to New Jersey and New York City to Connecticut and Westchester, New York . It could be felt as far south as Washington, D.C., and as far north as Maine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," according to the U.S. Geological Survey. "I felt like there was a roller coaster under my house going 1,000 miles an hour," Carol Nicolaidis of Brooklyn, New York,"I was sitting in my living room and I saw the walls shaking; it felt like a wave," she said. "It felt like a subway train running under the couch," said Rocco Pietropola, who was in an eighth-floor Manhattan apartmen

Earthquake Northeast New York New Jersey Connecticut Whitehouse Station

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rare magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes New Jersey, is felt across New York regionThere were no immediate reports of damage or injuries caused by the magnitude 4.8 quake, which struck about 50 miles west of Manhattan.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

BREAKING: 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New Jersey, New York, ConnecticutThe U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 4.8 earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 10:23 am EDT., and its epicenter was about 3.1 miles northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, at a depth of just over half a mile. Lebanon is about 48 miles west of New York...

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »

4.8 magnitude earthquake originates in New JerseyA special In the News Now takes a look back at some of the top climate events in 2023.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

4.8 magnitude earthquake reported in New Jersey; shaking reported across Philly areaThe earthquake was centered near Tewksbury in northern New Jersey.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

New Jersey Earthquake: 4.8 magnitude quake rattles from Philadelphia to NYCAn earthquake centered in Hunterdon County, New Jersey on Friday morning shook homes from Philadelphia to New York City and beyond.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

New Jersey Earthquake: Preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake rattles from Philadelphia to NYCAn earthquake centered in Hunterdon County, New Jersey on Friday morning shook homes from Philadelphia to New York City and beyond.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »