4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York City Region

The United States Geological Survey ( USGS ) has reported that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake has hit the New York City region. The quake— the strongest in the state’s history according to reports— caused no significant damage to buildings or infrastructure. The earthquake’s epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Other seismological centers also detected the earthquake. The USGS reported that the earthquake was detected at 10:20 a.m. ET (14:20 GMT) at a depth of 2.9 miles (4.
7 kilometers). The last significant earthquake in the region was a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Virginia in 2011, which prompted evacuations in New York City and caused damage in Washington. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 is significant but not dangerous, and roughly half a million earthquakes occur worldwide every year
