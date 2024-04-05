4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Lebanon and Whitehouse Station, New Jersey

A preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon and Whitehouse Station , New Jersey , shaking the ground from New York City to Philadelphia and beyond. Reports of shaking homes and buildings poured in from Philadelphia , New York City , Washington, DC, Boston, and Connecticut.

The FAA stated that airport operations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Baltimore could be affected.

