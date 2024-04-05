4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Felt by Long Islanders

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.8 magnitude earthquake Long Island ers felt rumbling from the earthquake across both Nassau and Suffolk counties around 10:20 a.m.“I thought it was a big truck going down my street,” said one Long Island er. The Town of Hempstead is asking anyone who has structural damage from the earthquake to call the Public Safety office at 516-538-1900.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says there are no reports of any structural damage in the county due to the earthquake. In addition, PSEG Long Island has reported no issues of power or gas issues. “The feeling among the professionals is everything is safe and everything is secure at this time,” said Blakeman.Gov. Kathy Hochul says this was one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast this century. Hochul says her office is doing damage assessments, but there are no reports of any damage at this time. Amtrak and MTA are on full schedule with no delay
