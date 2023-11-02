HEAD TOPICS

3s, tempo, and J-Rob: 5 takeaways from BYU's exhibition win over Life Pacific

KSLcom1 min.

Jaxson Robinson poured in 20 points including 6-of-9 3-point shooting, and Spencer Johnson added 18 points and five assists as BYU pulled away for an 83-55 win over Life Pacific.

News Source

KSLCOM

&lt;&#x2F;p&gt;&lt;p&gt;But&#x20;Robinson&#x20;clearly&#x20;has&#x20;taken&#x20;the&#x20;next&#x20;step&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;progression.&lt;&#x2F;p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;quot&#x3B;It&#x27;s&#x20;just&#x20;hard&#x20;work.

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KSLCOM: Patrick Kinahan: No surprise BYU experiencing growing painsNobody with any sense of realism thought it would be easy, as the modified saying goes, and BYU can testify to its accuracy.
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Utah Valley's Tanner Toolson has no hard feelings, regrets transferring from BYUFormer BYU player Tanner Toolson has no hard feelings, ill will or grudges.
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Utah Valley's Tanner Toolson has no hard feelings, regrets in transferring from BYUFormer BYU guard Tanner Toolson has no hard feelings, ill will or grudges toward his former team.
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

KUTV2NEWS: BYU-Utah rivalry as conference foes officially returns with release of Big 12 schedulesThe Big 12 on Wednesday released four years of football opponents for its newly expanded 16-team conference, including a yearly BYU-Utah game and an emphasis on
Source: KUTV2News | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: 5 takeaways from BYU women's hoops' exhibition win over WestminsterLauren Gustin is still a star, Kailey Woolston and Amari Whiting are ready for the moment, and BYU blew past Westminster in the Cougars' exhibition opener to the 2023-24 women's basketball season Wednesday.
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

AP: Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Summer OlympicsThe 2026 Pan Pacific Championships will be moved from Canada to Los Angeles, giving the city a chance to host a major international swimming meet ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. The agreement between the charter nations of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S. was announced Tuesday.
Source: AP | Read more ⮕