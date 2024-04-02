3M to Pay U.S. Water Systems Over Contamination Settlement

Chemical manufacturer 3M will begin payments to U.S. public drinking water systems as part of a settlement over contamination with harmful compounds. The settlement received final approval from the U.S.

District Court in Charleston, South Carolina. Payouts will range from $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion depending on additional contamination found.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KHOU / 🏆 330. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Entanglement entropies of nuclear systems found to grow as the volume of those systemsEntanglement is what Einstein called 'spooky action at a distance.' It is a key part of what distinguishes quantum mechanics from our everyday experience.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Biden administration warns of cyberattacks on water and wastewater systemsThe Biden administration is urging states to enhance security measures for water and wastewater systems due to increasing cyberattack threats. The White House and the EPA have highlighted the risks posed by hackers associated with Iranian and Chinese governments, emphasizing the potential disruption to clean drinking water access and the financial impact on affected communities. A meeting has been scheduled to discuss safeguarding requirements, and the EPA is establishing a Water Sector Cybersecurity Task Force to address vulnerabilities.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Cyberattacks are hitting water systems throughout US, Biden officials warn governorsCyberattacks are hitting water and wastewater systems “throughout the United States” and state governments and water facilities must improve their defenses against the threat, the White House and Environmental Protection Agency warned US governors on Tuesday.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Biden administration warns states of possible attacks on water systems from foreign hackersThe Biden administration is warning state leaders of potential cyber attacks against drinking water and wastewater systems across the country, conducted by Iran and China.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

EPA creates task force to bolster US water systems vulnerable to cyberattacksThe EPA is planning to create a new cybersecurity task force that will help the U.S. water system thwart cyber attacks from foreign governments.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

US plans to counter 'disabling cyberattacks' against water systemsRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »