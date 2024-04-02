3D Model Reveals Surface of Flaring Neutron Stars

Neutron stars, the remains of massive stars that have imploded and gone supernova at the end of their life, can still create massive flares. These incredible bursts of energy release X-rays that propagate through space. It is a complex process to simulate but astronomers have turned to a supercomputer to help. Modelling the twisting magnetic fields, the interaction with gas and dust, the surface of flaring neutron stars has been revealed in incredible 3D.
Throughout a star's life, the inward force of gravity is balanced by the outward pushing thermonuclear force. Stars like our Sun will experience the thermonuclear force overcoming the force of gravity. The force of gravity wins over the thermonuclear force in more massive stars as the star's core collapses, leading to a rebound and supernova explosion. The result is a super dense core where the space between the protons and neutrons are eradicated during collapse. The result is a great big neutron a few kilometers across
