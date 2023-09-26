36 Questions Non-Americans Have For Americans About Halloween And Fall That Will Never Not Be Funny To Me

I think it's so funny how people are jealous of our Spirit Halloween stores.

As you know by now, I love to search"do Americans really" on Twitter because it's ALWAYS funny.Because it's officially Fall now, let's take a look at some of my all-time favorite questions non-Americans have for Americans about this lovely time of year.Why do Americans start celebrating Halloween in September?! It’s so strangeTwitter: @themfookinavosDo Americans just go to pumpkin patches to look at and take pics with pumpkins?? or are there like activities/games?

Read more:

BuzzFeed »

Razor blades and poisoned candy: A history of Americans fearing HalloweenWarnings against tainted Halloween candy have been around for decades, but there's little to no evidence to substantiate the rumor. Here's how the myth might've gotten started.

Halloween Nickstalgia: 31 Nickelodeon Halloween Episodes Streaming NowSay 'Nick-or-treat' with these nostalgic Nick Halloween episodes.

Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum's Best Halloween Costumes — EverSupermodel and TV host Heidi Klum has hosted a highly anticipated annual Halloween party since 2000. From a worm to Jessica Rabbit, here are her best costumes through the years.

As Haley and Ramaswamy Rise, Some Indian Americans Have Mixed FeelingsDemocrats and Republicans have been courting the small but fast-growing and vital demographic in purple suburbs and swing states.

New Medicare Advantage plans tailor offerings to Asian Americans, Latinos and LGBTQ+ peopleSome Southern California insurers have begun offering Medicare Advantage plans with culturally targeted benefits for Asian Americans, Latinos and LGBTQ+ people.