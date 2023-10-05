31 dead in India’s Himalayan northeast after lake bursts through major dam

Ice-cold floodwaters swept through mountain towns in India’s Himalayan northeast, killing at least 31 people, washing away houses and bridges, and forcing thousands of people to leave their homes, officials said Friday.

Parts of a highway that links Sikkim, the state capital, with the rest of the country were also washed away. HEAVY RAINFALL TRIGGERS SUDDEN FLOODING IN NORTHEASTERN INDIA, RESULTING IN FATALITIES AND SUBMERGING TOWNS The floods also hit several army camps, burying vehicles in feet of mud, according to images released by the Indian military.

