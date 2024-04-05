30th Anniversary of Kurt Cobain's Death

Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain . He was found dead in his Seattle home on April 8, 1994, but Seattle Police and the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that he took his own life on April 5, 1994 at the age of 27. Cobain was the lead singer, guitarist and primary songwriter for the grunge band Nirvana , which he founded with Krist Novoselic in Cobain's hometown Aberdeen, Washington.

Thirty years have passed and the influence of Nirvana's influence on rock music has only grown. Novoselic, the band's bassist, has become an outspoken political activist and drummer Dave Grohl has gained further success with his band Foo Fighters. The Washington State Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 that photographs from the scene of Cobain's death would not be released publicly. The photographs were exempt from Washington state's Public Records Act and releasing the photos would "violate the Cobain family's due process rights under the 14th Amendment

Kurt Cobain Nirvana Grunge Rock Music Anniversary Death

