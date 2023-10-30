3-year-old killed in rollover crash during argument between driver and passenger on SH-288, HPD says

A 3-year-old child died after an SUV crashed on SH-288 near Wheeler Avenue during a fight between the driver and a passenger overnight, according to police.

Houston police said the crash happened just before midnight. A woman driving a black Chevy Tahoe was reportedly arguing with a man, who was possibly drunk, in the passenger seat.Police said the man grabbed the steering wheel during the fight, which made the SUV roll over and crash into the concrete barrier.All of the children and the two adults were taken to the hospital, where the 3-year-old was later pronounced dead.

"Sadly, the 3-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and at this time, we are conducting a scene investigation on exactly what all occurred as far as any speeds' relation," Cmdr. Michael Chaney said. "Our DWI unit is doing a follow up on intoxication, if that is an issue." headtopics.com

HPD said there was a 7-year-old and a 3-month-old in the car. The ages and conditions of the other children were unknown. ABC13 asked HPD about charges. Police said it's possible the passenger will be charged, but that will be determined as they continue to nail down exactly what happened.For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on

