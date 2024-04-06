3-Year-Old Girl Shot in East Germantown

A 3-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in her eye in East Germantown . The shooting unfolded on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue Saturday, around 1 p.m. Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the little girl was shot in a second-floor bedroom inside a home. The girl was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle and then was airlifted to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The girl is listed in extremely critical condition , according to authorities.

A weapon was recovered and a man is in custody for questioning. Police are holding the shooting scene and have taken the vehicle as part of the investigation. The shooting comes in the wake of two other children shot nine days ago, on the same day, one 3-year-old boy in Allentown and one 4-year-old girl in West Oak Lane. The boy tragically died from his injuries

Shooting East Germantown 3-Year-Old Girl Critical Condition Investigation

