3 Signs It's Time to Break Up With Your Doctor

Choosing the right doctor for you is very important for your health, but it's not always an easy process. Sometimes a doctor that was once a good fit no longer meets the needs you have now — one red flag is that they start... Your health is one of your most important assets, and it should be prioritized in a way that makes you feel comfortable," says... There are some pretty straightforward ways to determine if you should stick with your current care provider or start searching for a new one.

3 signs that it's time to break up with your doctor... When you come to your doctor with a health concern and they don't inquire about your symptoms or ask for further information, that's not a good sign, Seliby Perkins says... You should feel that your doctor is listening to you," she says. "At the end of the day, you feel heard. Feeling heard is very important." It can be a red flag if "you've gotten a diagnosis that sounds right, and you're treating it but it's not getting better," Seliby Perkins say

