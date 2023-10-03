3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons during split seconds

The award went to Pierre Agostini, emeritus professor at Ohio State University; Ferenc Krausz of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany; and Anne L’Huillier of Lund University in Sweden. They were recognized for their study of the tiny part of each atom that races around the center and that isElectrons move around so fast that they have been out of reach of human efforts to isolate them.

Nobel Prize winners Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman harnessed messenger RNA, an advance that led to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The award went to Pierre Agostini, emeritus professor at Ohio State University; Ferenc Krausz of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany; and Anne L’Huillier of Lund University in Sweden. They were recognized for their study of the tiny part of each atom that races around the center and that isElectrons move around so fast that they have been out of reach of human efforts to isolate them. But by looking at the tiniest fraction of a second possible — an attosecond, which is one-billionth of one-billionth of a second — scientists now have a “blurry” glimpse of them. That opens up whole new sciences, experts said.“The electrons are really the workforce in everywhere,” Nobel Committee member Mats Larsson said. “Once you can control and understand electrons, you have taken a very big step forward.”,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the prize in Stockholm. They “have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.”

At the moment, this science is about understanding our universe, but the hope is that it will eventually have many practical applications.Scientists whose work on mRNA paved the way for first COVID-19 vaccines win Nobel Prize

L’Huillier, 65, is only the fifth woman to win a Nobel in physics. She was in the middle of teaching a class when the phone call notifying her of the prize came.

"The last half-hour of my lecture was a bit difficult to do," she said, adding: "As you know, there are not so many women who got this prize so it's very special."

The three researchers won the Nobel Prize for pioneering an ingenious tool for building molecules and inventing the field of ‘click chemistry.’Swedish news agency TT reached Krausz in Germany, where Tuesday is a holiday.

“My colleagues are enjoying their day off, but I hope that we will meet tomorrow and then we will probably open a bottle of Champagne,” he was quoted as saying.

To understand how an electron travels, the scientists had to look at an extremely short time period — an attosecond — just as a photographer uses a quick shutter speed when photographing a hummingbird. But even when they “see” the electron during that tiny fraction of a second, there’s only so much they can view.

“You can see whether it’s on the one side of a molecule or on the other,” L’Huillier said. “It’s still very blurry.”

“The electrons are much more like waves, like water waves, than particles and what we try to measure with our technique is the position of the crest of the waves,” she added.

L’Huillier said her work shows how important it is to work on fundamental science regardless of future applications, because she spent 30 years on it before possible real-world uses became more apparent.could retain a connection with each other

