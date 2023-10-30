often changes her look with each new album release, but even she may be shocked by Taylor Swiftkin, the 399-pound pumpkin painted in her likeness."It's whoever is basically the hot topic of conversation in the media and pop culture. It depends on the relevance and timing of who is really getting a lot of attention in the media," Paras told Yahoo Entertainment."Is there anybody bigger or hotter than Taylor Swift? She's just awesome.

Paras, who gets her showpiece from her pumpkin grower friends and uses a flatbed truck and forklift to bring it home, is now in her 35th year of painting a massive pumpkin that's revealed each Halloween season. This year, she's seeing fans from far and wide come to check out her creation inspired by the"Look What You Made Me Do" singer.

Featuring Swift's trademark red lips, dangly earrings, and a massive blonde wig with carefully-curated bangs, Taylor Swiftkin sits on the front steps of Paras's Dublin, Ohio home.. Beside Taylor Swiftkin, a 25-pound gourd has been painted brown and white like a football, and is decorated with the abbreviation"NPL" — that's"National Pumpkin League." It sits atop a red bucket, with the Kansas City Chiefs star's number 87 painted on in white. headtopics.com

The painting isn't the long part. It takes 10 or 12 hours of painting. I spray two coats of clear coat matte finish on it to help seal on the paint because it's on my front porch. I'm trying to protect her.

Then I do a"dress rehearsal" to get the hair on. By the way, she has nine wigs. I'm so thrilled that I got the right match of the hair color. So I do this dress rehearsal, and then I kind of take the all hair off. We tease for about a month on social media.Aquarius Concourse headtopics.com

