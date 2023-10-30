3 killed in wrong-way I-90 crash on Mercer Island

Triple fatal crash on Mercer Island(KIRO 7 News)MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Three people were killed in a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver on Mercer Island overnight.

All eastbound lanes were blocked. Two lanes reopened at around 4:30 a.m.The wrong-way driver and the two people who were in the second car were killed, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

United States Headlines Read more: KIRO7Seattle »

Peevy accounts for 3 TDs, defense forces 6 turnovers and Mercer tops Western Carolina 45-38Carter Peevy threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, and the defense forced six turnovers to lead Mercer to a 45-38 upset of Western Carolina. Peevy’s 2-yard run gave the Bears a 7-0 lead and his 18-yard connection with Ty James made it 14-7 midway through the first quarter. Read more ⮕

Two children dead, two others injured following child abuse call in LancasterL.A. County Sheriff's deputies responding to a child abuse call found four children suffering cuts in Lancaster on Saturday. Two of the children died. Read more ⮕

More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine's mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedyTwo juveniles were killed in the crash and two others were injured. Read more ⮕

Wrong-way crash on I-705 injures two driversTwo drivers were injured after a wrong-way crash on I-705 early Sunday morning. Read more ⮕

Tetsuya Tomina Mines the Enigma of Japan's Sado Island in Who Were We?Starring Nana Komatsu and Ryuhei Matsuda, the film explores the nature of love without memory. Read more ⮕

Canadian fishermen rescue man lost at sea for 13 days off Vancouver Island coastA fisherman, missing for 13 days at sea, is lucky to be alive, thanks to a group of Canadians fishing off the coast of Vancouver Island. Read more ⮕