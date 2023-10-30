3 Keys To Longevity In The Startup World

For a decade, this word has been part of the tech startup lexicon coined by venture capitalist Aileen Lee to compare companies with billion-dollar valuations to a magical, mythical animal. But while many startups consider becoming a unicorn the ultimate goal, most unicorns today areto fulfill promises they made to investors, shareholders and employees because they moved too fast, damaging processes, culture, operations and more along the way.

Nurturing sustainable growth without negatively impacting other business factors can be key to an organization's success and endurance down the line. From my experience cofounding and growing Wistia, here are a few ways business leaders can achieve sustainable growth in the startup world.

Many young founders and entrepreneurs feel that, in order to grow, they need to continuously roll out new features, products or offerings and diversify how they do business. This is a constant pressure they feel from their respective industries. headtopics.com

But the reality? It’s hard for businesses to be “the best” or even “good” at everything. Jumping from one new project to another, or trying to solve multiple audiences’ needs, can take away the critical resources and focus needed for an initiative that is actually working to really take off.

It seems so simple, but sometimes leaders can forget to take a quality over quantity approach. There are some key questions leaders should ask their teams to make sure the organization stays focused in this regard. These include: headtopics.com

1. Is this the right time to double down on what we are working on vs. diversifying what we are doing as a business?The answers to these questions can help startups determine whether or not they should press the brakes on quantity and focus more on quality to enhance their existing offerings.If a startup is expanding at a “growth at all costs” speed, something commonly seen among legendary tech unicorns, effective product advancements and company culture can quickly go by the wayside.

