3 Elgin fires in 3 days leaves two people hurt, one dog dead and 23 cars destroyed, officials say

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries and a second is recovering from less severe wounds at Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elgin as the result of an east side garage fire reported about 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Chapel Street. Emergency workers were initially called to scene for a medical issue but discovered that in addition to the two injured people, a garage was fully engulfed by fire, a report said.

About two and a half hours after that fire, the department was notified that multiple cars were burning at the east side Copart auto salvage yard, 1475 Bluff City Blvd., officials said. Crews arrived to find 23 cars in flames, a situation that was brought under control in less than an hour, the report said. Officials said they believe the fire started by accident. Three days earlier, a morning house fire resulted in the death of a dog and about $150,000 in fire and smoke damage, officials said.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

A dog was killed and a home badly damaged in Elgin house fire Tuesday morningA Tuesday morning house fire in Elgin resulted in the death of a dog and about $150,000 in fire and smoke damage, officials said. Read more ⮕

Elgin News Digest: Leaf collection weeks in Elgin begin this Monday; Elgin meeting on waste hauling, recycling set for Nov. 2; volunteers sought for city’s annual Pumpkin SmashRoundup of small news items for the Elgin area. Read more ⮕

Northeast Ohio weather: Near-record heat Friday; First Alert Day activated for TuesdayNear record high temperatures expected today Read more ⮕

Northeast Ohio weather: Near-record heat Friday; First Alert Day activated for TuesdayNortheast Ohio weather: Near-record heat Friday; First Alert Day activated for Tuesday Read more ⮕

Infant and three others injured in Cleveland apartment fire early Friday morningDigital content producer for News 5 Cleveland Read more ⮕

Death investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound in ElginA death investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Elgin last week. Read more ⮕