3 earlier crashes on I-5 in Tukwila, 2 involving semis, slow traffic to a crawl

Backup from two semi crashes in TukwilaOctober 03, 2023 at 6:34 am PDTTUKWILA, Wash. — Three earlier crashes — two involving semis — on northbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila caused long backups Tuesday morning.The crashes have since cleared, but the damage to the morning commute lingered long after.
TUKWILA, Wash. — Three earlier crashes — two involving semis — on northbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila caused long backups Tuesday morning. The crashes have since cleared, but the damage to the morning commute lingered long after.
The first crash at Interstate 405 was blocking the three right lanes. All lanes reopened at around 5:25 a.m., but traffic was still backed up for miles. After that, a crash just south of State Route 900 happened about two miles north of the first one.
In that crash, the two left lanes were blocked. The lanes are now back open. Then at 5:40 a.m., another crash happened on northbound I-5 at Interurban Avenue South. A semi-truck was not involved, but the right lane was blocked. headtopics.com
By 6:30 a.m., traffic was moving but drivers still faced long backups.