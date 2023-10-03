3 earlier crashes on I-5 in Tukwila, 2 involving semis, slow traffic to a crawl

Backup from two semi crashes in TukwilaOctober 03, 2023 at 6:34 am PDTTUKWILA, Wash. — Three earlier crashes — two involving semis — on northbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila caused long backups Tuesday morning.The crashes have since cleared, but the damage to the morning commute lingered long after.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Three earlier crashes — two involving semis — on northbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila caused long backups Tuesday morning. The crashes have since cleared, but the damage to the morning commute lingered long after.

The first crash at Interstate 405 was blocking the three right lanes. All lanes reopened at around 5:25 a.m., but traffic was still backed up for miles. After that, a crash just south of State Route 900 happened about two miles north of the first one.

In that crash, the two left lanes were blocked. The lanes are now back open. Then at 5:40 a.m., another crash happened on northbound I-5 at Interurban Avenue South. A semi-truck was not involved, but the right lane was blocked. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Traffic moving on northbound I-5 after 2 semi-truck accidents in TukwilaFor a brief period Tuesday morning, two semi-truck accidents in Tukwila were causing major backups on northbound I-5.

2 separate crashes on I-5 in Tukwila causing traffic backupsDrivers traveling on northbound I-5 heading into Seattle should expect some delays during the Tuesday morning commute after two separate crashes in Tukwila.

Man found dead in car that went off cliff in San PedroThe cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Heavy police presence in Downtown Cleveland following crashCleveland police are currently on-scene in Downtown Cleveland following a car crash.

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash takes down wires, poles; Road shut down in both directionsA multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of Route 30 this morning in York County.

Rochester man killed in Erie County crashNewstead, N.Y. State police are investigating a deadly crash in Erie County from Friday morning.T roopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 5 in the

Backup from two semi crashes in TukwilaOctober 03, 2023 at 6:34 am PDT

TUKWILA, Wash. — Three earlier crashes — two involving semis — on northbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila caused long backups Tuesday morning.

The crashes have since cleared, but the damage to the morning commute lingered long after.

The first crash at Interstate 405 was blocking the three right lanes. All lanes reopened at around 5:25 a.m., but traffic was still backed up for miles.

After that, a crash just south of State Route 900 happened about two miles north of the first one.

In that crash, the two left lanes were blocked. The lanes are now back open.

Then at 5:40 a.m., another crash happened on northbound I-5 at Interurban Avenue South.

A semi-truck was not involved, but the right lane was blocked.

By 6:30 a.m., traffic was moving but drivers still faced long backups.