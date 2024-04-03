3 Body Problem Tops Netflix Charts for Second Week

3 Body Problem, the new sci-fi series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, is once again topping Netflix charts for the second week. Based on The Three-Body Problem by author Liu Cixin, the series marks Benioff and Weiss' first major undertaking since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. The world of 3 Body Problem is deeply rooted in complex sci-fi, with a twisting story that follows a group of scientists as they investigate an alien threat to Earth's very existence.

Netflix has now released its global top 10 chart for the week of March 25 to March 31, and 3 Body Problem is now in the number 1 position after coming in second place the previous week. According to the data, the show brought in 15.6 million total views for the week with 115.6 million hours viewed. 3 Body Problem beats out the likes of Testament: The Story of Moses season 1 and The Gentlemen season

