3 arrested in connection with Trapper Creek double homicide

A federal indictment unsealed Friday charges three people with kidnapping and killing two women near Trapper Creek in Mat-Su as part of a larger drug trafficking operation involving significant amounts of fentanyl.

Heraclio Sanchez-Rodriguez, 56, Tamara Denise Bren, 41, and Kevin Glenn Peterson II, 29, were all in custody Friday, authorities said. They are accused of kidnapping and killingSanchez-Rodriguez was incarcerated in California and used contraband cellphones from within prison to arrange for drugs to be shipped from his suppliers in Mexico to California and Oregon before being mailed to Alaska and elsewhere, the indictment said.

The group began discussing plans to kidnap Clark and Powers several months before they acted, the indictment said. The indictment said Powers and Clark were killed “in furtherance of a continuing criminal enterprise,” but does not otherwise provide details about how the women knew the group or why they were targeted to be abducted and killed.The group used tracking applications to confirm the location of Powers and Clark and organized multiple vehicles to meet near Trapper Creek the day that they carried out the kidnapping, the indictment said. headtopics.com

Powers had made a 911 call during the abduction that was terminated by the people kidnapping her, the indictment said. The women were reported missing two days after the call and their bodies were not found until June 2, troopers

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Anchorage Police Department and Alaska State Troopers. Sanchez-Rodriguez, Bren and Peterson were indicted on Oct. 18 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, killing in furtherance of continuing criminal enterprise, kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Bren and Peterson were also charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. headtopics.com

