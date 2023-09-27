2nd Republican debate in 2024 presidential race: Live updates

Seven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party's second presidential debate. Republican U.S.
Jon Ward,Will Rahn, Yahoo News
There will be one notable exception absent when the event begins at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., as former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate. Trump skipped last month's debate in Milwaukee and did not see his standing as the clear leader