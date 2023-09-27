2nd Republican debate in 2024 presidential race: Live updates

Seven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party's second presidential debate. Republican U.S.

presidential candidates participate in first 2024 campaign debate in Milwaukee Six of the eight Republican presidential contenders on the debate stage indicate that they would support Donald Trump as their party's 2024 White House nominee even if he is convicted of a crime at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 23, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - HP1EJ8O07E32AJon Ward,Will Rahn, Yahoo NewsSeven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party’s second presidential debate.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

- Live fact-checking the second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate: How to watchAt the first Republican primary debate, eight presidential candidates sparred over climate change, abortion, education a

Fall 2023 Winter 2024 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Who has qualified for the second 2024 Republican U.S. presidential debate?Seven Republican candidates are due to take part in the second 2024 Republican presidential debate this week in California, according to the Republican National Committee. Donald Trump said he plans to skip the event and give a speech in Detroit to autoworkers.

Nikki Haley: Who is the Republican 2024 presidential hopeful?Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has received a bump in opinion polls since a well-received debate performance in late August, though she remains in the single digits nationally.

What you should know about the Republican debate and the race for the 2024 nominationThe second GOP debate is Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley.

Democrats plan to track and corner Republican 2024 candidates on TrumpWhen Republican U.S. Representative Don Bacon was asked if he supports Donald Trump's bid for the White House next year at Nebraska town hall last month, he batted away the question, saying it was too early to say, given the former president hadn't yet secured the nomination.

Jon Ward,Will Rahn, Yahoo NewsExpand

Republican U.S. presidential candidates participate in first 2024 campaign debate in Milwaukee

Six of the eight Republican presidential contenders on the debate stage indicate that they would support Donald Trump as their party's 2024 White House nominee even if he is convicted of a crime at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 23, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - HP1EJ8O07E32AJon Ward,Will Rahn, Yahoo NewsSeven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party’s second presidential debate.

There will be one notable exception absent when the event begins at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., as former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate. Trump skipped last month's debate in Milwaukee and did not see his standing as the clear leader