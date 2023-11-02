2nd California case of local dengue fever reported in Long Beach

Dengue is one of multiple mosquito-borne illness, like yellow fever or the more locally common West Nile virus. Dengue is spread when an Aedes species mosquitoes infected with the virus bites a human. Dengue fever is uncommon in the U.S.. So people typically contract it when they travel abroad. Dengue fever is frequent in many parts of Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Islands, according to theUp to 400 million people get infected with dengue annually, the CDC said, with about 100 million getting sick and 40,000 dying from severe cases., there had only been 1,437 confirmed cases this year, as of Oct. 25.

“While some people may experience severe illness,” Long Beach said in its press release, “fatalities from dengue are extremely rare.” “The best way to protect oneself from dengue and other diseases spread by mosquitoes is to avoid mosquito bites,” Long Beach’s press release said. “Aedes mosquitos are active during the day and in well-lit areas at night and only need a small amount of water to breed.”Eliminate standing water around, even tiny amounts — since mosquitos can breed in water as small as a bottle cap.Change water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.

United States Headlines Read more: LADAILYNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FCN2GO: Vilano Beach residents say they found live animals inside dumpsters from to beach restoration projectLocals said they found dumpsters loaded with shells and some living creatures in them, all believed to be scored from the ocean floor.

Source: FCN2go | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Police in Montebello shoot man wanted in Long Beach shooting investigationA man sought in connection with a September shooting in Long Beach was struck by gunfire in a police shooting Tuesday in Montebello.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

FOXLA: Man accused of ramming Long Beach police shot by cops in MontebelloPolice said they were about to serve a warrant on a shooting suspect when he allegedly drove into several Long Beach Police cruisers. Officers chased him and then shot him.

Source: FOXLA | Read more ⮕

FOXLA: Gascón's office reviewing charges for man seen attacking woman on Long Beach sidewalkThe man allegedly seen on security footage grabbing a woman while his pants were down was originally charged with a misdemeanor. Now the DA's office says it's received new information and will now review the case and the charges.

Source: FOXLA | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: ‘He was attempting to rape me': Long Beach assault victim calls for stronger charges against suspectA woman who was attacked by a man in Long Beach is calling for charges to heavier consequences for the suspect.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: DA called to reevaluate filing in Long Beach sexual assault caseA woman is calling on the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to reconsider misdemeanor charges made against a suspect that attacked her on a Long…

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕