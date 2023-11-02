2nd California case of local dengue fever reported in Long Beach

Dengue is one of multiple mosquito-borne illness, like yellow fever or the more locally common West Nile virus. Dengue is spread when an Aedes species mosquitoes infected with the virus bites a human. Dengue fever is uncommon in the U.S.. So people typically contract it when they travel abroad. Dengue fever is frequent in many parts of Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Islands, according to theUp to 400 million people get infected with dengue annually, the CDC said, with about 100 million getting sick and 40,000 dying from severe cases., there had only been 1,437 confirmed cases this year, as of Oct. 25.
“While some people may experience severe illness,” Long Beach said in its press release, “fatalities from dengue are extremely rare.” “The best way to protect oneself from dengue and other diseases spread by mosquitoes is to avoid mosquito bites,” Long Beach’s press release said. “Aedes mosquitos are active during the day and in well-lit areas at night and only need a small amount of water to breed.”Eliminate standing water around, even tiny amounts — since mosquitos can breed in water as small as a bottle cap.Change water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.
