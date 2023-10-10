$2M, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Monday night’s drawing

shows that one player matched five of five numbers, but not the Powerball. Monday’s winning numbers were 16-34-46-55-67 and 14 as the Powerball.That ticket added the Power Play, which multiplied winnings by three and won a total of $2 million. That ticket was sold at a Publix located at 9359 Sheridan Street in Hollywood, the Lottery said.

The Florida Lottery said eight other winning tickets are worth $50,000. Those tickets matched four of five numbers and the Powerball, but did not include the multiplier. With no jackpot winner in Monday night’s drawing, Wednesday night’s drawing will be for $1.725 billion. You can see if your numbers match with the Powerball drawing live on CBS47 and FOX30 before Action News Jax at 11 p.m.

Florida Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.Florida Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Powerball skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no Monday night winnersThe latest prize is the third-largest prize in Powerball history, officials said.

Powerball skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no Monday night winnersThe latest prize is the third-largest prize in Powerball history, officials said.

Powerball skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no Monday night winnersThe latest prize is the third-largest prize in Powerball history, officials said.

Powerball skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no Monday night winnersThe latest prize is the third-largest prize in Powerball history, officials said.

Powerball skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no Monday night winnersThe latest prize is the third-largest prize in Powerball history, officials said.

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.73B after no winners in Monday night's drawingThe Powerball jackpot continues its no-winner trend after Monday's $1.55B prize went unclaimed, raising the stakes to an estimated $1.73B with a cash option of $756.6M.