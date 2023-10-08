28 Warm Outer Layers If Your Fall Mood Is “Cold”

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours as well as three heat settings so you can decide if it's just a brisk wind or you're basically in the arctic. Plus it's machine washable and has a detachable hood."I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love.

It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. headtopics.com

"Fantastic quality blazer! I get compliments whenever I wear it! I’m about 5’4”, and it hits me below the hip about one-quarter way down to my knee.My only gripe is that the front pockets are fake (they don’t open), but I’m used to that on women’s clothes at this point so this blazer still gets five stars.

I can't remember getting this much notice from any clothing I've ever worn! It's soft, fits as expected, and it is DRAMATIC.when you're more focused on warmth than fashion statements. This will be a staple piece that you just throw on to get from point A to point B OR, for the more ~adventurous~ folks, this is a great option for hikes on chilly fall days. headtopics.com

If it's colder, I wear a long-sleeve shirt underneath, though I usually need something heavier than this when it's colder than 45 — especially if it's windy!

27 Things That’ll Make You Feel Cozy And WarmWarm and cozy szn is the superior szn.