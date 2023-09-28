28 People Who Didn't Realize They Failed Until It Was Already Too Late

I don't know if I can really say these people tried their best, but they certainly did not succeed.
The designer of this connect-the-dots puzzle that, uh, created some kinda cryptid, I guess????:reddit.comThe person who played the world's cruelest joke and put some boring, plain bread in a package that claims multiple times that it is not, in fact, plain bread:reddit.comThe person who effed up and put 31 identical instruction cards in this set, and only one actual flash card:Honestly, there's something kinda ominous about the one card saying"near" with Elmo's eyes staring straight into your soul......he's coming.The person who designed this company's toilet cleaner and dish soap to look pretty much identical at first glance, which is truly just a mistake waiting to happen:reddit.comThe owner of the establishment who decided to start the suggested tip at 30%, because that will definitely entice people to give you money and certainly not piss them off so much they don't tip at all:reddit.comThe person who heard students' complaints about a lack of privacy in the bathroom......so they decided to install glass doors that are waaaaay too see-through for my comfort:reddit.comThe person who picked this font and color combo for the decor on this bottle of room spray, which they could apparently read effortlessly (haha, same...me, too, I definitely know what that says):26.
The designer of this open-air shopping center who put roofing over the whole thing EXCEPT the benches: