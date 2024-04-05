27 Random-Seeming Products That Have One Thing In Common: They’ll End Up Saving You Money

I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.

' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy.

Random Products Saving Money Blenders Sponges Product Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

27 Random-Seeming Products That'll End Up Saving You MoneyIf you have more than enough money you *shouldn't* read this.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

56 Random, Useful Products You May Not Have Seen YetThis cult-fave flossing toothbrush and set of tingly foot masks won't solve *all* your problems, but boy oh boy will they solve some deeply specific ones.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

42 Random Products That Will Make You Think “Ooh, I Should Have That”If you want the crispiest Diet Coke ever, we have the product for you.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

39 Random Products For Your 'Add To Cart' MoodsJust a PSA that you might as well buy this viral $4 E.l.f. lip balm in every shade now, because they taste...bizarrely delicious.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Rochester Lab Ensures Safety of Cannabis Products in New YorkA Rochester-based testing lab is ensuring the safety of cannabis products sold in New York. The lab can test various types of cannabis products, including flower, non-edible, and animal products for CBD. The lab's efforts align with the state's crackdown on illegal cannabis shops that sell unlicensed and potentially harmful products. The state aims to streamline the process of padlocking illicit shops and create a local registry of licensed cannabis businesses. Certainty Analytical Labs on East Main Street is playing a crucial role in ensuring the quality and safety of legal cannabis products.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Random Reader Rant and/or Revelphoto by DCbmyers You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »