26-year-old woman with multiple arrests involved in robbery and assault cases

In a Breaking Bond report last month, we told you about 26-year-old Aubry Dnel Davis. "Miss Davis has been arrested 30-something times," said Montgomery County Sheriff's Detective Tony Madison. Davis had the most bonds we had ever seen. 16 in about a year's time. Police say Davis and Tyra Dale Goff ran over a Subway employee who chased after them following a robbery. "Goff was the operator of the vehicle, Davis was the passenger," Madison said.
The 20-year-old Goff, who has been arrested more than 20 times, is now wanted in a string of robberies with Aaliyah Michelle Dues. Dues has active warrants in Harris County for violent offenses. "One involving a family member she struck with a hammer," the detective said. "Then another one where she confronted her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend and fired a weapon at him and her." During a robbery in The Woodlands, police say the pair assaulted a woman at 6 a.m
Arrest Robbery Assault Wanted Warrants
