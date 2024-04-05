26-year-old woman with multiple arrests involved in robbery and assault cases

In a Breaking Bond report last month, we told you about 26-year-old Aubry Dnel Davis. "Miss Davis has been arrested 30-something times," said Montgomery County Sheriff's Detective Tony Madison. Davis had the most bonds we had ever seen. 16 in about a year's time. Police say Davis and Tyra Dale Goff ran over a Subway employee who chased after them following a robbery. "Goff was the operator of the vehicle, Davis was the passenger," Madison said.

The 20-year-old Goff, who has been arrested more than 20 times, is now wanted in a string of robberies with Aaliyah Michelle Dues. Dues has active warrants in Harris County for violent offenses. "One involving a family member she struck with a hammer," the detective said. "Then another one where she confronted her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend and fired a weapon at him and her." During a robbery in The Woodlands, police say the pair assaulted a woman at 6 a.m

Arrest Robbery Assault Wanted Warrants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vernon Davis Believes Brother Vontae Died Following Sauna SessionFormer NFL star Vernon Davis believes his brother, Vontae Davis, died following a sauna session.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Former NFL Stars Vernon Davis and Vontae Davis' Family GuideVontae Davis offered glimpses into his family's close bond before his death in April 2024 at age 35

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Vernon Davis Brother, Former NFL Player Vontae Davis, Dead at Age 35Former NFL star, Vontae Davis, who played for the Dolphins, Colts and Bills, died at age 35

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

26-year-old woman given 16 bonds in about a year accused of seriously injuring fast food employeeMeet Aubry Davis, the record-breaking defendant with more bonds than most have in a lifetime, as Breaking Bond investigates how the justice system failed to stop her alleged crime spree.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Anthony Davis leads with 36 points in Lakers' big win over PacersLos Angeles Lakers produced their franchise’s highest-scoring performance in 37 years in a 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Anthony Davis scores 36 points as Lakers hold off another Pacers comeback 150-145Should Tyrese Haliburton take fewer 3s during his slump? Time for Indiana Pacers to shrink rotation?

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »